India tells China peace needed on border for better ties between both the countries2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 05:30 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders.
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met State Councillor and Minister of National Defence of China General Li Shangfu in New Delhi on Thursday. The two Ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations. The meeting is the first between defence ministers of the two countries since September 2020 when they held talks on the sidelines of a SCO meeting in Moscow.
