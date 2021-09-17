India has told China that their bilateral relations will only develop when both countries pull their troops back in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe during which he emphasised that progress in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh was essential for the restoration of peace and tranquillity.

"Met Chinese FM Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Dushanbe. Discussed disengagement in our border areas. Underlined that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for the development of bilateral ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, both Ministers agreed that "military and diplomatic officials of both sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues (along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh) at the earliest."

“Also exchanged views on global developments. Emphasized that India does not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory. It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country," Jaishankar shared in another tweet.

The two Ministers exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as well as on global developments, read the Ministry of External Affairs release.

In June last year, tension erupted into hand-to-hand fighting resulting in the deaths of Indian and Chinese soldiers, the first between them in decades.

After several rounds of talks between their commanders, their forces have stepped back on some sections of the border, including the Pangong Tso lake. Even in 1962, China and India went to war over their border.

