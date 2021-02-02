OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India tells Sri Lanka to honour pact after Colombo takes back port contract
A general view of the Chinese-managed terminal of the Colombo port is seen from the Galle Face promenade in Colombo. (AFP)
A general view of the Chinese-managed terminal of the Colombo port is seen from the Galle Face promenade in Colombo. (AFP)

India tells Sri Lanka to honour pact after Colombo takes back port contract

2 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 06:39 PM IST Alasdair Pal , Waruna Karunatilake , Reuters

  • The East terminal of Colombo port will be 100% owned and operated by the state-owned Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA),
  • Sri Lanka had previously said the port would be 49% operated by India and Japan, with SLPA retaining the majority stake

NEW DELHI : India said on Tuesday it expected Sri Lanka to honour its agreement to allow it to operate a major port terminal following Colombo's decision to pull out of the deal.

The East terminal of Colombo port will be 100% owned and operated by the state-owned Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA), minutes of a cabinet meeting released on Tuesday said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The frequency of trains from Monday to Friday will remain the same — 7.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes in non-peak hours

Noida Metro: New 'fast trains' to skip stations to reduce travel time. Know timings, other details

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. (Representative image)

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at 'Adipurush' set, no casualties

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
The stations which will be skipped are Sector - 50, Sector – 101, Sector - 81, Sector – 83, Sector - 143, Sector – 144, Sector – 145, Sector – 146, Sector – 147 and Sector 148 Metro Stations

Noida Metro: 'Fast trains' to skip 10 stations during peak hours to reduce travel time

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Over 2 crore farmers benefitted from MSP procurement in 2019-20: Tomar

2 min read . 07:53 PM IST

Sri Lanka had previously said the port would be 49% operated by India and Japan, with SLPA retaining the majority stake.

India and Japan would instead be invited to develop the nearby West terminal on a public-private partnership basis, the minutes said, without elaborating.

The decision comes less than a month after a visit by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Colombo to shore up support for the 2019 deal, that also involved Japan and India's Adani Group.

"The commitment of the Government of Sri Lanka ... has been conveyed several times in the recent past, including at the leadership level," a spokesman for India's embassy in Colombo said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Sri Lanka's cabinet also took a decision three months ago to implement the project with foreign investors. All sides should continue to abide by the existing understandings and commitment."

Spokesmen for Adani, the Japanese embassy in Colombo and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sri Lanka is key in the battle for influence in South Asia between traditional power India and China, which has been making increasing inroads there.

The island nation is a crucial staging post for much of the cargo coming in and out of India, and China's growing influence has alarmed New Delhi.

Beijing took over Hambantota port in the south of the country in 2016 after Sri Lanka failed to keep up with debt repayments, and is involved in the construction and operation of a neighbouring port terminal in Colombo, as well as other critical infrastructure.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout