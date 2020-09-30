Subscribe
Home >News >India >India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
The test firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said

India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

1 min read . 02:51 PM IST PTI

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound

NEW DELHI : India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said.

India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said.

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

The test firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

