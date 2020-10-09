India test-fires DRDO's 'Rudram': Things to know about the anti-radiation missile

India on Friday successfully test-fired the 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ), from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for their 'remarkable achievement'.

The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR,Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 9, 2020

Quick facts about Rudram

Rudram is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile for the Air Force, being developed by DRDO, and is integrated on SU-30 MkI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy.

The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed.

The missile is a potent weapon for the Air Force for suppression of enemy air defence effectively from large standoff ranges.

With this, India has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets.

A few days back, India successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing ASW capabilities.

