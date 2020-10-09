India test-fires DRDO's 'Rudram': Things to know about the anti-radiation missile

Rudram is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile for the Air Force, being developed by DRDO, and is integrated on SU-30 MkI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy.

The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed.

The missile is a potent weapon for the Air Force for suppression of enemy air defence effectively from large standoff ranges.

With this, India has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets.

A few days back, India successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing ASW capabilities.