India test-fires DRDO's 'Rudram': Things to know about the anti-radiation missile

India test-fires DRDO's 'Rudram': Things to know about the anti-radiation missile1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for the test's success.
India on Friday successfully test-fired the 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for their 'remarkable achievement'.
"The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," Rajnath Singh wrote.
Quick facts about Rudram
A few days back, India successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing ASW capabilities.
