India on Wednesday tested more than 2 lakh samples for covid-19 in last 24 hours, the highest so far.

With 2,15,195 samples tested on Tuesday the total number of samples tested thus far is 73,52,911 according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The testing rate of India counts at 5371 per million population. While 1,71,587 samples were tested in Government labs, 43,608 were tested by private labs. Private labs have also reached the highest per day sampling with this quantity, the union health ministry said in a statement.

“ICMR has formulated an intelligent calibrated testing strategy that evolved with dynamics of disease transmission. Along with RT PCR, which is the gold standard for covid-19 testing, different testing platforms like TrueNAT, CBNAAT, ELISA, Rapid Antigen Testing have been validated and recommended,"’ said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General ICMR and Secretary, Department of Health Research said in an interview.

“As of today, every individual with influenza like illnesses (ILI) like symptoms is eligible for testing along with additional testing strategy in containment zones using different testing platforms. We have tested more than 71 lakh samples and are testing around 2 lakh samples per day.Efforts are continuously being made to further ramp up the testing infrastructure,"’he said.

The ICMR has said that it has not found any evident change in the virus in India but the government has to be vigilant.

“There is no evident difference in coronavirus’s virulence in Indian states and regions till now. National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune and other ICMR institutes are engaged in various aspects of virus ranging from testing to sequencing and vaccine development," said Bharghav.

The ICMR said that India now has 1000 labs across the country. This includes 730 in the government sector and 270 private labs.

The ICMR has been looking at improving the health infrastructure in the country. “All the states are testingas per the disease burden in respective areas. ICMR has facilitated the development of testing infrastructure in almost all the corners of country including difficult to reach regions like Laddakh," said Bharghav.

The government said that there are challenges for the country India in tackling covid-19.

“Being a novel virus, the challenges are ample in front of us. We are trying hard to understand the virus: Its virulence, its immune response, its epidemiology. One thing is very clear, till a drug or vaccine is developed, good hygiene practices like social distancing, use of mask, hand washing, cough etiquettes are the way to move forward towards ease of living,"’said Bharghav.

Various states are adopting different models for community surveillance, test and treat for curbing the disease spread.

“Test, track and treat is the only way to prevent spread of infection and save lives and has been the approach used by our country till now. It is being strengthened further. All the relevant measures are being taken to save lives and prevent disease spread,"’said Bharghav.

While each country in the world is working towards making a vaccine on war footing, India is working on multiple front to develop a vaccine

“It is become a global goal. Indian laboratories, both private and public are taking a wide variety of approaches to develop vaccines against covid-19,"’said Bharghav.

He said that the leading vaccine manufacturers in India are using well-defined vaccine development platforms, which were successfully used for other vaccines in the past for potential covid-19 vaccines.

“In many cases, they are collaborating with the academic institutions in India and abroad where the R&D has been and is being done to develop the vaccine prototype. The company will manufacture the vaccine for clinical trials and subsequent vaccination program,"’said Bharghav adding that Several vaccines where Indian laboratories (private or public) are involved are at the advanced stages of development and one has already entered the clinical trial.

Meanwhile, the total tally of covid-19 cases on Wednesday reached 457513 with fresh

15680 cases with the toll reaching 14506. The number of covid-19 patients recovering very day is also growing in parallel. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,495 covid-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,58,684 patients have been cured taking the total recovery rate to 56.71%.

Presently, there are 1,83,022 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, the government said.

