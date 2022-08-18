India, Thailand reviewed defence, trade ties as Jaishankar visits Bangkok

India-Thailand discussed issues of mutual interest which included progress made in multiple areas
S. Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai held extensive talks on bilateral ties
During Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar's visit to Thailand, both countries evaluated the progress made in security, trade, defense, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people ties, the MEA said on Thursday.
The visit which ran from August 16 to 18 was to co-chair the ninth meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission.
Thailand is a key member of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) block which influences the whole Asian continent. India has accomplished a major expansion of ties with ASEAN in the last decade. The country is also a strategic partner of India in the region and the bilateral ties, especially on defense and security are on the upswing with Thailand.
"Both Ministers discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest and reviewed the progress made in various areas, including political, defense and security, economic & commercial, connectivity, cultural, tourism and people-to-people ties," the MEA said.
The JCM, co-chaired by Jaishankar and Pramudwinai took place on Wednesday in Bangkok.
"Both sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the multi-dimensional partnership that exists between the two countries," the MEA said.
The JCM was preceded by a meeting of senior officials on Tuesday, during which the two sides held depth conversations on various areas of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and multilateral issues.
Jaishankar also met Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha and communicated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal greetings and best wishes.
The external affairs minister also congratulated the Thai Prime Minister on the 75th anniversary of the commencement of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand and updated him on progress in bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
"They also exchanged views on the key regional and global developments," the MEA said. It said the JCM would guide the further course of bilateral relations.
