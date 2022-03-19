India: The poorest super-emitter needs a different path to net-zero

Part of the problem is that India not only needs to grow more quickly than other super-emitters, but it’s also one of the most affected by increasingly extreme weather. That means urgent investment is needed to adapt to a warmer planet, with curbing pollution sometimes becoming a secondary consideration. India’s first official assessment of climate change, published in 2020, showed that the frequency and intensity of droughts and cyclones had significantly increased in the last six decades. The number of days of intense rainfall and the pace at which sea levels are rising have more than doubled over that period. A single extreme weather event, Cyclone Amphan in 2020, affected 13 million people in India and wrought $13 billion in damage.

