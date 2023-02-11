India thrash Australia by inning & 132 runs in first Test, take 1-0 lead on series
India win the first test match against Australia in Nagpur, beating the visiting side by an inning and 132 runs on the back of brilliant performances by spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Captain Rohit Sharma
India beat Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the 1st test match at Nagpur, taking the lead in 4 match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side is now one step ahead to reach the final of World Test Championship final.
