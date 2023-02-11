India beat Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the 1st test match at Nagpur, taking the lead in 4 match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side is now one step ahead to reach the final of World Test Championship final.

India managed to gain a healthy lead of 223 runs in the first innings and restricted the Kangaroos to a total of 91 in the second innings, with a fifer from Ravichandran Ashwin and contributions from Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Axar Patel.

By bowling first, India managed to restrict Australia to a score of 177 on the back of brilliant performances by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin. Making a comeback after his knee injury, Jadeja managed to take a five-wicket hall giving away just 47 runs in the process while Ashwin also took 3 wickets for 42 runs.

Coming to bat in the second innings, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma stood tall from one end even as wickets kept falling from the other. He managed to score 120 runs off 212 balls with 15 fours and 2 sixes making sure India was comfortably above the Australian score of 177.

Jadeja's dream comeback continued during batting, he managed to score crucial 70 runs and took the team to a respectable total of 400 along with fellow spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel. Patel played an important 84-run knock but fell short of his century by 16 runs being bowled out of the bowling of Pat Cummins.

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Man of the match for his all-around performance taking 7 wickets and scoring 70 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation about his consistency with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja said “Generally I look to keep things very simple, I try not to change too much with my batting. I always look to keep things simple. I focus more on my batting now because it's a crucial number 567."

The second test match of the Border Gavaskar trophy will be played in Delhi between February 17 and 21.