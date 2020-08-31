The Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" near Pangong Tso but they were blocked by Indian soldiers, the government said today. It is the first major incident involving the troops of the two countries after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. China also suffered casualties but it is yet to make the details public.

The incidents took place overnight between August 29 and 30, according to a statement by the Indian Army. "On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," the Indian army said in a statement.

"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity," said Colonel Aman Anand, PRO, Indian Army.

Here are the latest updates:

-A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.

-Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move.

-The latest skirmish between the two sides took place along the Southern bank of the Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 feet.

Most serious situation after 1962: S Jaishankar

Last week, after strong comments by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar that the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control of LAC this year was the "most serious situation after 1962 (when India and China fought a war)", China said differences along the border needed to be sorted out peacefully.

Nearly four-month long Indiam, China standoff

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

The Chinese Army has refused to withdraw or disengage completely from the Finger area and seems to be buying time to delay its disengagement from there.

While efforts are underway to resolve the ongoing border dispute, India has rejected the Chinese suggestion to disengage equidistantly from the Finger area in Eastern Ladakh.

-With agency inputs

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated