comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 22 2023 15:51:05
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.55 1.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.55 0.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 619.85 -0.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.3 -0.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 247.8 0.22%
Business News/ News / India/  India to achieve $150 billion bio-economy by 2025: Jitendra Singh
Back

New Delhi: India is on track to achieve a $150 billion bio-economy by 2025, up from over $100 billion in 2022, Union minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday.

Highlighting the significance of the nation's growing biotech sector, Singh noted India's position as 12th in the global biotech industry and third in the Asia-Pacific region. With a 3-5% share in the worldwide biotechnology market, India's influence continues to grow, boosted by the country's status as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally and the top vaccine producer.

The minister was speaking, while overseeing the signing up of the ‘Implementation Arrangement’ between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the United States-National Science Foundation (US-NSF) in New Delhi.

The minister underlined the country's ascent in science and tech standings, highlighting its 40th place ranking on the 2022 Global Innovation Index. Singh credited initiatives such as Make-in-India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat for establishing a robust foundation in biotechnology research, innovation, and manufacturing spanning multiple sectors.

Touching upon global challenges like climate change and resource mismanagement, Singh emphasized the necessity for future-focused research and innovation. He also drew attention to DBT's initiative on "Fostering High Performance Biomanufacturing," aiming for a sustainable India. This aligns with the 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LIFE)' initiative, spearheaded by the prime minister, advocating for environmentally-friendly solutions to meet climate objectives.

Singh asserted that the recent 'Implementation Arrangement' between DBT and US-NSF will bolster bilateral collaboration in biotechnology innovation and biomanufacturing, seeking to advance the biotech sectors and bio-economies of both nations.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App