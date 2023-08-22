India to achieve $150 billion bio-economy by 2025: Jitendra Singh1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST
With a 3-5% share in the worldwide biotechnology market, India's influence continues to grow, boosted by the country's status as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally and the top vaccine producer
New Delhi: India is on track to achieve a $150 billion bio-economy by 2025, up from over $100 billion in 2022, Union minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday.
