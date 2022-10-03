India to add 80 more airports in next four to five years, 21 greenfield airports

India to add 80 more airports in next four to five years, 21 greenfield airports2 min read . 10:46 PM IST
The Government of India plans to add around 80 more airports in next four to five years and has also given approval to 21 greenfield airports
The number of airports in India has seen a huge expansion in the last 8 years. In 2014, India had around 72 airports, but the number has now reached 141 and the government is working on adding 80 more airports in the next four to five years which will take the total number of airports to 220. Union Ministry of Civil Aviation also granted in-principle approval for the establishment of 21 greenfield airports across the country
The greenfield airports will be in Mopa (Goa); Navi Mumbai, Shirdi, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan, and Shivamogga in Karnataka; Dabra in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar (Rajkot) in Gujarat; Karaikal in Puducherry; Dagadarthi (Nellore), Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala; and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.
The ministry is already operating eight greenfield airports namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Orvakal and Kushinagar. Moreover, Himachal Pradesh has also been granted site clearance for the construction of a new greenfield airport in Nagchala, Mandi.
Under Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN (Uday Desh ka Aam Nagrik) for this fiscal year, 35 airports, helipads and water aerodromes are targeted for development.
According to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) of DGCA, an aerodrome must meet specifications for its management systems, operational procedures, physical characteristics, obstacle assessment and treatment, visual aids, rescue and fire-fighting services, an official said.
These requirements cater specifically to aerodrome licensing while a license for the operation of airports is granted by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation as per the Civil Aviation policy.
For site clearance of the greenfield project, the owner or developer of the greenfield aerodrome must submit applications to the steering committee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, before construction. The request for the clearance of such a project will be dealt with by the concerned department of the ministry as per the greenfield airport policy.
