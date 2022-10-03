India to add 80 more airports in next four to five years, 21 greenfield airports

The number of airports in India has seen a huge expansion in the last 8 years. In 2014, India had around 72 airports, but the number has now reached 141 and the government is working on adding 80 more airports in the next four to five years which will take the total number of airports to 220. Union Ministry of Civil Aviation also granted in-principle approval for the establishment of 21 greenfield airports across the country

