NEW DELHI: India will adopt a new tactical approach to deal with situations along the Line of Actual Control with China. This was one of the outcomes of a meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs in New Delhi on Sunday, a person familiar with the development said.

The decision comes after 20 Indian troops were killed in a violent face off with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) last week.

The new approach could include staggered movement of patrols in key areas of the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). It could also include holding some high position or feature to give Indian troops tactical advantage.

The Indian Army has also been given the freedom to deal suitably with any aggression by China along the LAC, the person cited above said.

It was not clear whether this meant that Indian soldiers could retaliate using firearms in case they came under attack from Chinese troops along the border.

According to the terms of an agreement signed in 1996, it was agreed that “Neither side shall open fireor hunt with guns or explosives within two kilometers from the line of actual control."

During the 15 June “violent faceoff" in Galwan region of Ladakh, Chinese troops attacked an Indian army group with stones besides sticks wrapped with barb wire. There were also sticks embedded with nails that were used against the Indian troops. The accounts of the attack drew questions from various quarters as to why the Indian soldiers were “unarmed." Indian foriegn minister S Jaishankar last week in a Twitter post said “Let us get the facts straight.

All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs.“

