India to adopt new tactical approach to deal with situation along LAC with China

During the 15 June “violent faceoff" in Galwan region of Ladakh, Chinese troops attacked an Indian army group with stones besides sticks wrapped with barb wire. There were also sticks embedded with nails that were used against the Indian troops. The accounts of the attack drew questions from various quarters as to why the Indian soldiers were “unarmed." Indian foriegn minister S Jaishankar last week in a Twitter post said “Let us get the facts straight.