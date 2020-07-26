India to announce financial assistance package for Maldives' economic recovery

In December 2018, India had announced a $1.4-billion financial assistance package for the Maldives, a move seen as aimed at drawing the atoll nation closer into New Delhi’s sphere of influence after a period of estrangement that saw the former leadership of the Maldives leaning closer to China. It was announced during the visit of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to New Delhi. Solih, backed by the combined Maldivian opposition, had in the September 2018 polls defeated the incumbent China-leaning President, Abdulla Yameen. News reports had then said that the Maldives had been weighed down by $3 billion in debt to China and was looking to India and Saudi Arabia, besides others, for help. Maldives owed the money to China for infrastructure projects undertaken by Chinese companies during Yameen’s tenure in office.