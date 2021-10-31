India to approach UN climate summit with a positive mindset

“If India was seen as a deal breaker in 2009, it is now looked upon as a partner because of the credibility India has gained with concrete steps to control emissions through its renewable energy programme," said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal. “India is the only large country meeting its commitments under the Paris (climate) agreement. India has some basic positions with regard to setting a date for a carbon neutral economy which will put it at odds with developed countries and subject it to considerable pressure," said Sibal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}