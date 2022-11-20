India to assume chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has catalyzed the tech landscape and is pushing the envelope of human possibilities further. “It is expected to add $967 billion to Indian economy by 2035 and $450-500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, accounting for 10 percent of the country’s $5 trillion GDP target. AI is a kinetic enabler for growth of India’s technology ecosystem and a force multiplier for achieving $1 trillion digital economy goal by 2025," the ministry said.