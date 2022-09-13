India to assume G20 presidency for a year starting December1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 12:40 PM IST
The G20 accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, the ministry said.
NEW DELHI: India will assume the presidency of the G20 (Group of Twenty) for a year starting 1 December 2022 and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country during presidency tenure, the external affairs ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.