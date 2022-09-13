NEW DELHI: India will assume the presidency of the G20 (Group of Twenty) for a year starting 1 December 2022 and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country during presidency tenure, the external affairs ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The next G20 summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and September 10, 2023," it said.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the US, and the European Union.

The G20 presidency keeps rotating every year among member nations. The country holding the presidency, together with the previous and next presidency-holder, forms the ‘Troika’.

The G20 accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, the ministry said.

“India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India. During our Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika. This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies," the release said.

The ministry said that India will invite Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as Guest countries, as well as ISA (International Solar Alliance), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and ADB (Asian Development Bank) as Guest International Organisations.