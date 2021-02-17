"India will be one of the fastest-growing economy in the EM (emerging market) space. India's contraction this year was steep and may be deeper than global average, but bounce back of 10% that we are expecting next fiscal year will be putting India amongst the fastest growers in 2021 and more importantly we see Indian economy growing at 6% over medium term, may be slightly higher, and that compares very well to EM all around the world," Wood said in a webinar on India outlook for 2021.