Home / News / India /  FM Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledges IMF growth report on India. Expects 7% growth in FY23
Back

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Indian economy is expected to grow at a rate of 7% in the 2022-23 fiscal year. She made the comments while attending the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee at the IMF Headquarters, where the managing director's global policy agenda was discussed.

The IMF and World Bank have both projected India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023. Sitharaman attributed this to a conducive domestic policy environment and the government's focus on structural reforms that have kept domestic economic activity robust.

During the meeting, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of digitalization, specifically Digital Public Infrastructure, which has revolutionized access and created a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. She also highlighted the need for stakeholder engagement to find solutions to pressing global challenges that disproportionately affect the poorest and most vulnerable populations.

Sitharaman further discussed the global sovereign debt roundtable, which demonstrated a constructive way forward with multi-stakeholder cooperation for other vulnerable countries. She expressed India's pleasure at being part of the team that provided solutions for Sri Lanka and Surinam.

She also urged G20 members to continue supporting multilateral efforts and emphasized the need for positive engagement in dialogue to combat the challenge of global fragmentation.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout