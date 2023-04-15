FM Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledges IMF growth report on India. Expects 7% growth in FY231 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:58 PM IST
- IMF and World Bank have both projected India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Indian economy is expected to grow at a rate of 7% in the 2022-23 fiscal year. She made the comments while attending the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee at the IMF Headquarters, where the managing director's global policy agenda was discussed.
