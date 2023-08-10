India to become global hub of medical technology devices by 2050: Mandaviya1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 04:57 PM IST
With effective implementation of the recently unveiled National Medical Devices Policy 2023, we are confident of fostering the medical devices sector growth from present $11 billion to $50 billion by 2030
New Delhi: India is poised to become a global center for medical technology and devices, said health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday while addressing the curtain raiser to India MedTech Expo 2023. The market projection suggests a rise to a staggering $50 billion by 2050.