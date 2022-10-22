Nine out of 10 diamonds in the world are estimated to be polished in Surat. Although the world is still waking up to lab-grown diamonds, in terms of polishing, Surat has taken rapid strides in the last 2-3 years. Currently, 25-30 per cent of diamond polishing units in Surat service lab-grown diamonds, with 15 per cent of units dealing only in the lab-created commodity. According to Dinesh Navadia, regional chairman for Gujarat, GJEPC, of the 7,000-8,000 diamond polishing units in Surat, the share of lab-grown diamond polishing used to be in single digits till 2019. (ANI)