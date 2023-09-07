Controversy over India's use of the name 'Bharat' at the G20 Summit sparks speculation of a formal name change.

According to international protocols, the United Nations would consider any formal request to change a nation's name.

Controversy erupted in Indian political circles after President Droupadi Murmu extended G20 dinner invitations using the title 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India'. This development fuelled speculations that the government may be considering a formal name change for the country.

The Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Farhan Haq, referenced the recent instance of Turkey officially altering its name to Turkiye in 2022. He mentioned that the UN deals with such requests as they arrive, shedding light on the potential procedure India would have to follow.

Also Read: India and Bharat: A tale of national co-existence “Obviously, if we get requests like that, we consider them as they come," PTI quoted Haq as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid the unfolding controversy, advised his ministerial team to steer clear of the escalating debate around the name 'Bharat'. During a meeting with the Union Council of Ministers, PM Modi stated that 'Bharat' is an ancient name for the country. He also outlined the conduct to be followed by the ministers in the upcoming G20 Summit.

Also Read: PM Modi asks Council of Ministers to refrain from India vs Bharat debate The Summit, slated for September 9 and 10, is hosted in New Delhi and will be under India's presidency. It is expected to see participation from several international leaders, including US President Joe Biden. Prime Minister Modi instructed his cabinet to remain in the national capital during the event and fulfil any duties to ensure that visiting dignitaries experience no inconvenience.

The government's use of the term 'Bharat' in an international forum like the G20 Summit has prompted the opposition to accuse the Modi administration of harbouring plans to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' as the country's official name.

(With PTI inputs)