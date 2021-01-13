OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to boost co-operation with UAE on tsunami warning, climate information
Remaining parts of an outdoor stage, where a rock band Seventeen was performing, which was hit by a tsunami, lay on a shore at a resort in Tangung Lesung, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Remaining parts of an outdoor stage, where a rock band Seventeen was performing, which was hit by a tsunami, lay on a shore at a resort in Tangung Lesung, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Photo: Reuters

India to boost co-operation with UAE on tsunami warning, climate information

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 05:35 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • In November, both the countries had evinced interest in collaborating on reliable forecasts of tsunamis originating in the Oman Sea and Arabian Sea which affect the coastal areas of India and northeast UAE

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation with United Arab Emirates (UAE) on tsunami warning in the Oman Sea and Arabian Sea, and the larger climate information and earth sciences space.

In November last year, both the countries had evinced interest in collaborating on “reliable forecasts of tsunamis originating in the Oman Sea and Arabian Sea which affect the coastal areas of India and North East of UAE," the Union Cabinet said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Growth will be driven by a demographic dividend which will be driving investment, rising financial maturity and emergence of mass markets

'GDP may clip at just 6% in FY22 if vaccine distribution is delayed'

2 min read . 07:09 PM IST
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM DELHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED (DIAL) ON TUESDAY, JAN. 12, 2021** New Delhi: First consignment of COVID-19 vaccination arrives at Delhi Airport in a special SpiceJet flight from Pune, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_12_2021_000012A)

Mumbai airport delivers 2,72,400 doses of Covishield vaccine to 22 cities

1 min read . 07:03 PM IST
Foreign banks can earn 3-4 percentage points over Libor for their dollars, while local banks in India can swap those dollars into rupees more cheaply than market rates using the central bank swap window. Photo: Bloomberg<br />

Global banks warn of market chaos if court abolishes Libor

3 min read . 06:58 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson

Covid-19: UK PM Boris Johnson promises 24-hour vaccinations 'as soon as we can'

1 min read . 06:58 PM IST

Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot

The Cabinet, in a statement, said the exchange of experience will be for the “purpose of research, training, consultation, focused on climatic information services, satellite data utilisation for now-casting and tropical cyclones forecasting".

It further added that the collaboration “provides for sharing of knowledge, data and operational products for meteorological, seismological and oceanic services, such as Radar, Satellite, Tide gauges, seismic and Meteorological stations."

Deployment of meteorological observation networks on mutual agreement over ocean waters, the government said, will help in sharing real-time seismic data of some of stations situated in south and west of India and north of the UAE for monitoring seismic activities which may generate tsunami in Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman.

“Collaborative participation within MoES (India) and NCM-UAE in terms of activities related to multi-hazard early warning system and climate resilience can significantly contribute to economic growth in the region," the statement claimed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout