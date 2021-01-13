Subscribe
Home >News >India >India to boost co-operation with UAE on tsunami warning, climate information
Remaining parts of an outdoor stage, where a rock band Seventeen was performing, which was hit by a tsunami, lay on a shore at a resort in Tangung Lesung, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Photo: Reuters

India to boost co-operation with UAE on tsunami warning, climate information

1 min read . 05:35 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  In November, both the countries had evinced interest in collaborating on reliable forecasts of tsunamis originating in the Oman Sea and Arabian Sea which affect the coastal areas of India and northeast UAE

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation with United Arab Emirates (UAE) on tsunami warning in the Oman Sea and Arabian Sea, and the larger climate information and earth sciences space.

In November last year, both the countries had evinced interest in collaborating on “reliable forecasts of tsunamis originating in the Oman Sea and Arabian Sea which affect the coastal areas of India and North East of UAE," the Union Cabinet said.

Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot

The Cabinet, in a statement, said the exchange of experience will be for the “purpose of research, training, consultation, focused on climatic information services, satellite data utilisation for now-casting and tropical cyclones forecasting".

It further added that the collaboration “provides for sharing of knowledge, data and operational products for meteorological, seismological and oceanic services, such as Radar, Satellite, Tide gauges, seismic and Meteorological stations."

Deployment of meteorological observation networks on mutual agreement over ocean waters, the government said, will help in sharing real-time seismic data of some of stations situated in south and west of India and north of the UAE for monitoring seismic activities which may generate tsunami in Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman.

“Collaborative participation within MoES (India) and NCM-UAE in terms of activities related to multi-hazard early warning system and climate resilience can significantly contribute to economic growth in the region," the statement claimed.

