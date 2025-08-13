India to celebrate 79th Independence Day on 15 August: 5 countries that share the same historic date

India is all set to celebrate the 79th Independence Day on Friday this year. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at Red Fort in New Delhi.

It will be PM Modi’s 12th consecutive address to the country, and his second since returning to power for the third consecutive term.

Also Read | How Rashtrapati Bhavan will celebrate eastern heritage on 15 August

India attained Independence from the British colonial rule on 15 August 1947 after over two centuries, in which several revolutionaries laid their live for the freedom of the country.

Among the few revolutionaries include Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others.

Also Read | Women panchayat leaders to take centre stage at I-Day celebrations

However, India is not the only country to celebrate its independence on 15 August.

Here is a list of 5 countries who share their Independence Day with India: Korea (North and South): Liberation From Japan Both North and South Korea celebrate 15 August as 'Gwangbokjeol' or Liberation Day. It is the day in 1945 when the Japanese occupation came to an end after 35 years.

Bahrain: On 15 August 1971, Bahrain declared independence from Britain after a United Nations survey confirmed the will of it people. But they don't celebrate independence on this day, and they do it on 16 December as they mark it with late Emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa's ascension to the throne, reported Economic Times.

Republic of the Congo: One part of French Equatorial Africa, the Republic of Congo gained independence from France on 15 August 1960.