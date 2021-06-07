India will keep a close eye on the trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi that is set to begin next week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. Suu Kyi faces a mix of charges -- from possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies to flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign, news agency AFP said in a report.

Suu Kyi was removed from office on 1 February and Myanmar has been in turmoil since them with almost daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement. Nearly 900 people have been killed by the military, according to a local monitoring group quoted by foriegn news agencies. Military leader Min Aung Hlaing justified his power grab by citing alleged electoral fraud in the November poll, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won in a landslide.

Suu Kyi's trial is to start on 14 June and end by 26 July, AFP quoting her legal team said.

New Delhi which has been balancing both Suu Kyi and the military rulers in Myanmar, giving equal attention to both, has taking cues from the position of the Association of South East Asian Nations or ASEAN of which Myanmar too is a member. A person familiar with the matter said India will be carefully following the developments in the country which is a key neighbour. Though supportibe of democracy in the country, New Delhi has worked hard to keep the Myanmarese military on its side given that many Indian insurgent groups take shelter in Myanmar. New Delhi also does not want the military leaders to lean towards strategic rival China.

Suu Kyi, who studied in India, spent more than 15 years under house arrest during the previous military rule before her 2010 release and rise to power in elections held five years later.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.