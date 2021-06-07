India to closely monitor trial of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

New Delhi which has been balancing both Suu Kyi and the military rulers in Myanmar, giving equal attention to both, has taking cues from the position of the Association of South East Asian Nations or ASEAN of which Myanmar too is a member. A person familiar with the matter said India will be carefully following the developments in the country which is a key neighbour. Though supportibe of democracy in the country, New Delhi has worked hard to keep the Myanmarese military on its side given that many Indian insurgent groups take shelter in Myanmar. New Delhi also does not want the military leaders to lean towards strategic rival China.

