Home >News >India >India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' tomorrow

India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' tomorrow
2 min read . 07:11 PM IST ANI

  • Ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan will participate in the event
  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Ministerial Level opening session

India will commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on March 4 on the margins of the Maritime India Summit-2021 which is being held from March 2 to 4.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan will participate in the event.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Ministerial Level opening session, while Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers will deliver the keynote address.

The Ministerial level opening session will be followed by two webinar sessions, "Development of Port Infrastructure: Unleashing Opportunities" and "Boosting Business through Trade Promotion and Regional Connectivity", according to the MEA.

The first trilateral Working Group meeting between India, Iran and Uzbekistan on the joint use of Chabahar port was held virtually in December last year, wherein participants held discussions on the use of the port for trade, transit and enhanced regional connectivity.

According to an official release by the MEA, the participants of the meeting had discussed the joint use of Chabahar port for trade and transit purposes and for enhancing regional connectivity. All three sides noted the significant role of the port to deliver humanitarian assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All sides welcomed India's proposal to hold Chabahar Day on the sidelines of the International Maritime Summit scheduled to be hosted by India in January 2021, said the MEA.

In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran. The port is located in the Gulf of Oman, and provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan.

The Chabahar port is a key connectivity project to boost trade ties among India, Iran, and Afghanistan.

