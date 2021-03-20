India to conduct airborne radar surveys of Himalayan glaciers

“There is a high interdependence between the glaciers located in the Himalayas and the energy security of the country. Almost 33% of country’s thermal electricity and 52% of hydropower in the country is dependent on the water from rivers originating in Himalaya. These rivers receiving significant part of their water due to melting of ice, glaciers make an indispensable part of India’s energy security," according to a discussion paper from The Energy and Research Institute (Teri).