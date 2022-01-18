India to contest Devas arbitration awards with SC order: Sitharaman

In the meanwhile the liquidation proceedings of Devas are underway. An official liquidator has already been appointed. Also, the government intends to invoke the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provisions to recover any loss, if at all, suffered by the government from the personal assets of the persons named by investigating agencies. IBC allows liquidators and resolution professionals to review the past conduct of the management and shareholders within a certain period and recover from their personal assets any losses suffered by the stakeholders due to their actions in certain cases.