India to continue with infrastructure upgrade along the border

Beijing’s objections to India building a road on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh and another off the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulet Beg Oldie road towards the LAC were seen as the trigger for the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh in May. Twenty Indian army personnel were killed on 15 June in a violent faceoff - the bloodiest between the two countries in 45 years.