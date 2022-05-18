India to control one-fourth of global economy: Karan Adani

India can get back to the age of controlling one-fourth of the global economy like the way it used to do earlier, Karan Adani said on May 18. The Adani Ports and SEZ CEO, the son of Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, was speaking at Amazon Sambhav 2022. There is fire in the belly of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in rural India and tier 2 or 3 three cities where there is need to improve technical infrastructure to tap into the firepower the country has for growth, Karan Adani said.

