India to criminalise homosexuality, adultery again? Parliament Panel may recommend reinstating Section 377: Report
Parliamentary panel suggests amendments to bills replacing British-era criminal laws. Adultery law may be brought back with gender-neutral provision. Draft report recommends criminalising non-consensual sex, reducing punishment for protests
The Parliamentary panel reviewing the three bills, introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, is likely to recommend reinstating Section 377 and criminalising Adultery to the Indian government, according to media reports.