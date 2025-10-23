India to cut Russian oil imports by 40% by year-end? Trump repeats claim, says 'It's a process'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that India will cut Russian oil imports by almost 40 percent by the end of the year. Trump said, "India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop...it's a process. You can't just stop [buying oil from Russia]."

Trump said the process of phasing out Russian oil imports will be 'gradual, claiming that India will bring it "down to almost nothing" by the end of the year.

“But by the end of the year, they will be down to almost nothing. That's a big thing, that is almost 40 per cent of the oil. India has been great,” he said during an interaction with press persons in the White House, while hosting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump also added that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and “they have been absolutely great.” Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had said, “I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that,” Trump said.

The US President had then added, “Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that.”

India's Russian oil imports Trump has repeatedly said that PM Modi has assured him India would reduce the import of oil from Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since 2022.

However, India denies any agreement, emphasising its priority to safeguard consumer interests, news agency ANI reported. The country's energy policy prioritises stable prices and secure supplies.

Also Read | Trump Says Modi Agrees To Cut Russian Oil Imports After Trade-Focused Call

Trump had imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, urging New Delhi to diversify energy sources.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump continued his criticism over India's purchase of Russian oil and said that New Delhi would continue to keep paying tariffs until it halts its imports from Moscow.

Trump, during his gaggle with the Press on Air Force One, was asked about India's denial of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with him last week.

"Well then, they're going to just keep paying a lot of tariffs if they said that, but I don't believe they said that. No, I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," he had said.

Trump then added, "But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that."

Indian reacts Earlier, India responded to comments made by Trump about PM Modi's assuring him to halt Russian oil purchases, stating that the country's energy sourcing is guided by its national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers.

Jaiswal said last week that Trump and PM Modi spoke on October 9, during which Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan.

Also Read | Trump warns India will continue to face ‘massive’ tariffs over Russian oil

Meanwhile, Trump acknowledged China's complex relationship with Russia, attributing it to past US policies.

“China is a little bit different. A little bit different relationship they had with Russia. It was never good, but because of Biden and Obama, they got forced together; they never should have been forced together, but by nature, they can't be friendly. I hope they are friendly, frankly. You should not have forced China and Russia together. Biden did that, and Obama did that. They forced them together because of energy, oil.”

US sanctions Russia's two largest oil companies US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia for the first time in his second term, targeting oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft as his frustration grows with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war.

The move came after EU countries on Wednesday approved a 19th package of sanctions on Moscow for its war against Ukraine that included a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports. Trump's measures also followed Britain's sanctioning last week of Rosneft and Lukoil.

Trump to meet Xi? Talking about his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US president said he will "probably" talk about Russian imports with his Chinese counterpart, but his primary focus would be on how to end the war with Russia and Ukraine.

"I will probably be talking about it. What I will really be talking about is how we would end the war with Russia and Ukraine, whether through energy, oil or anything else. I think he (Xi Jinping) is going to be very receptive. I think he would like to see the war end," Trump said.

Also Read | India rejects Trump’s claim on New Delhi agreeing to stop Russian oil purchases

President Trump further said that he is hopeful that the Chinese President can have a "big influence" on Putin to urge him to a ceasefire.