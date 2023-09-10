‘India to decide its position on crypto in coming months’3 min read 10 Sep 2023, 11:42 PM IST
India will evaluate recommendations from the IMF and the G20's risk watchdog on regulating crypto assets before deciding its stance.
New Delhi: India will evaluate the recommendations made in a paper authored by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the G20’s risk watchdog, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), outlining a roadmap for regulating crypto assets and integrating digital assets into digital financial systems before deciding its stance, Ajay Seth, secretary of the department of economic affairs, said.