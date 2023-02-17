MUMBAI : India will decouple from the rest of the world, supported by the Union budget which will not only raise its growth prospects over 2023-27 but also its potential growth, said an article published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Decoupling occurs when an economy remains unaffected by growth fluctuations or other economic trends in the rest of the world.

The article, written by several RBI officials, was accompanied by the usual disclaimer that the views expressed are those of the authors, and do not reflect those of the organization. It was published in RBI’s February bulletin.

“Turning to the immediate growth prospects, the union Budget has won appreciation from all quarters on several counts. Besides the promises kept on consolidation and capital expenditure, the tax changes proposed in the Budget will put at least ₹35,000 crore in the hands of households," it said.

The implications of these three aspects on the outlook for growth are profound, it said.

First, the saving on taxes will boost spending by households on consumption.

Second, the increase in the allocation for capital expenditure works out to ₹3.2 trillion in 2023-24 and this increased capital spending will generate additional output of ₹10.3 trillion during 2023-27.

Third, fiscal consolidation, the article said, can free up productive resources for the private sector and also contribute to lowering the cost of capital.

“In the union Budget, total expenditure is budgeted to decline by 0.41% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

This will free up resources for private investment.

In conjunction with the expenditure multiplier, this can raise the growth rate of the economy in 2023-24 by 10 basis points (bps)," it said.

The article said that putting all these together and taking the Economic Survey’s growth projection of 6.5% as the base, the union budget’s tax, capex and fiscal consolidation proposals can take India’s real GDP growth close to 7% in 2023-24, if effectively implemented.

Turning to India’s potential, the article said that the budget will expand the productive capacity of the economy by its thrust on capex; exploitation of new technologies such as digitization and greening the economy; and by seizing the demographic dividend .

“...(India’s) potential growth is expected to shift upwards from 6% (estimated by the International Monetary Fund in 2022-23) to 6.8%. With the raising of India’s potential growth due to measures announced in the Budget, there is likely to be a faster consolidation of union government debt to 54.3% of GDP by 2027-28," it said.

After dwelling on economic assessments of India’s growth trajectory, the article veers into mythological references. It said that in mythologies across civilisations, the sun is depicted as riding a chariot typically drawn by four horses. In Indian mythology, however, the sun’s chariot is drawn by seven horses, it said.

“The seventh horse represents dreams, aspirations and the future. It is said that even if the other six horses are injured or exhausted, the seventh horse can take the sun’s chariot to its destination," it said, adding that the authors believe that union budget 2023-24 is the seventh horse of the sun.