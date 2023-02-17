‘India to decouple from the world on the back of budget’
The article, written by several RBI officials, was accompanied by the usual disclaimer that the views expressed are those of the authors, and do not reflect those of the organization. It was published in RBI’s February bulletin.
MUMBAI : India will decouple from the rest of the world, supported by the Union budget which will not only raise its growth prospects over 2023-27 but also its potential growth, said an article published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×