India to deploy 10,000 additional soldiers along border with China in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
The Indian government has freed a strong contingent of 10,000 soldiers—previously deployed at its western border—to strengthen its disputed border with China amid soured relations with Beijing after the June 2020 standoff between the two countries at the Galwan area of Eastern Ladakh, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing senior Indian officials.