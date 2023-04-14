India will deploy four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft, and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers for around three-week multinational air exercise at France's Mont-de-Marsan military base, according to the news agency PTI.

Notably, it will be the first overseas exercise for the Indian Air Force's Rafale jets. The contingent of the Indian Air Force will leave for France on Friday.

In an official statement, the IAF said, “An Indian Air Force contingent will be departing tomorrow for France to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan. The exercise will be conducted from April 17 to May 5 with the IAF contingent comprising four Rafale jets, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.

Besides the IAF and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the exercise will be participated by air forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States.

"Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces," the statement added.

IAF also conducted a massive exercise covering the Northeastern region early February to assess its combat readiness as tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh have risen. The exercise was conducted by Eastern Air Command, which is based in Shillong.

After Indian and Chinese forces clashed at Yangtse on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh's Line of Actual Control (LAC), tensions between the two countries have accentuated.

The Indian Army forced the Chinese troops to retreat with its firm and resolute response, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who made the statement in Parliament on 13 December after the Chinese troops attempted to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area.

(With PTI inputs)