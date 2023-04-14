India to deploy Rafale jets for first time in IAF's overseas exercise1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:54 AM IST
The exercise will be conducted from April 17 to May 5 with the IAF contingent comprising four Rafale jets, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.
India will deploy four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft, and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers for around three-week multinational air exercise at France's Mont-de-Marsan military base, according to the news agency PTI.
