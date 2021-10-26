India to develop container-based mobile hospitals: Health minister

“These initiatives shall provide affordable, quality and accessible healthcare to all people. They will also enable citizens for universal access to basic diagnostic and treatment services and will take care closer to communities in both rural and urban areas, said Mandaviya. The government said that in order to ensure better primary healthcare facilities, 150,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres are in line to be set up, of which around 79,000 are already functioning. In addition, work has started on ensuring that every district has at least one medical college with the government already sanctioning 157 medical colleges.

