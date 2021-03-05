The Union health ministry is planning to develop a playbook for surveillance, research and funding priorities with regard to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India. The proposal is part of the National NCD Monitoring Survey (peer-reviewed this week), which shows worrying trends of these diseases in India.

The proposal also calls for developing a prioritized national NCD research agenda. An appropriate research agenda must be put in place for at least 10 years to guide research and funding priorities and stakeholder engagements to fill the knowledge and operational gaps as relevant to the policies and programme requirements, the recommendations said.

The government has been running a programme named National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) under the Tertiary care programmes for which the allocation this year has been increased from Rs311.50 crore (revised estimates) in 2020-21 to Rs500.50 crore in the Union budget 2021-22. The government has taken strong cognizance of the issue after the National Non-communicable Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS) report showed that two in five adults have three or more risk factors for NCDs in India and the status of health system in responding to the disease burden is also underscored. NNMS, the largest comprehensive national survey on risk factors and health systems' preparedness to tackle NCDs, along with the framework on use of telemedicine for cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, warned that the situation was like that of awaiting a ticking bomb to go off.

The findings further stated that more than one in every four adults and 6.2% adolescents were overweight or obese; almost three out of ten adults had raised blood pressure and 9.3% had raised blood glucose. Conducted during the period of 2017–18, the survey results showed that more than two in five adults and one in four adolescents were doing insufficient physical activity and their average daily intake of salt was 8gms. The survey also showed that one in every three adults and more than one-fourth proportion of men used any form of tobacco and consumed alcohol in past 12 months respectively. The survey funded by Union health ministry was done by Indian Council of Medical Research and other government medical institutions.

“There is a need to improve comprehensive multi-sectoral approaches focused on both prevention and management of NCDs. Regular surveillance of NCDs is critical to monitor the trends and to guide the interventions," said Dr Harsh Vardhan Union Health Minister.

According to the proposal in the report, the government may also have a separate NCD unit or institution having enough expertise and experience to carry out the functions of NCD surveillance. “This unit must be established in the ministry of health or a designated institution which works closely with the Union health ministry and has enough expertise and experience to carry out the functions of NCD surveillance," the recommendations said.

Primarily, this department or unit would periodically gather, analyze and report timely data for action and closely liaison with the stakeholders for interventions and actions. Linkages with multi-sectoral actions—for an effective use of this data, several actions need to be taken by non-health sectors (government and private), the proposal stated. The proposal has further outlined that sharing of the results and monitoring suitable actions will be crucial. The National Multisectoral NCD Action Plan and the National Sustainable Developed Goals (SDGs) plan can be optimally used for these linkages, it said.

