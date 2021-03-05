India to develop non-communicable diseases surveillance, research playbook

The government has been running a programme named National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) under the Tertiary care programmes for which the allocation this year has been increased from Rs311.50 crore (revised estimates) in 2020-21 to Rs500.50 crore in the Union budget 2021-22. The government has taken strong cognizance of the issue after the National Non-communicable Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS) report showed that two in five adults have three or more risk factors for NCDs in India and the status of health system in responding to the disease burden is also underscored. NNMS, the largest comprehensive national survey on risk factors and health systems' preparedness to tackle NCDs, along with the framework on use of telemedicine for cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, warned that the situation was like that of awaiting a ticking bomb to go off.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}