India to develop SMR with up to 300 MW capacity for Clean Energy transition: Singh

Addressing a workshop on SMR organized by NITI Aayog and the Department of Atomic Energy, the minister said that the participation of private sector and startups need to be explored in development of this critical technology within India
New Delhi: India is taking steps for development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) with up to 300 MW capacity to fulfill its commitment to Clean Energy transition, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
Addressing a workshop on SMR organized by NITI Aayog and the Department of Atomic Energy, the minister said that the participation of private sector and startups need to be explored in development of this critical technology within India. “Technology sharing and availability of funding are two crucial links for commercial availability of SMR technology."
Singh added that the exploration of new clean energy options is in tune with Prime Minister Modi’s roadmap for clean energy transition through bold climate commitments. “They are reflected in the updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)."
He said that India has already taken steps for clean energy transition with penetration of non-fossil-based energy resources and achieving net-zero by 2070. “Nuclear in terms of base load power can play a big role in the de-carbonization strategy. It is in this context that the role of nuclear energy will be critical for clean energy transition of not just India but for the entire world."
The minister added that an impressive number of measures have been taken to promote renewable energy in the country. “India today stands at number four in the RE installed capacity across the world, after China, Europe and United States. “These measures also conform to the Prime Minister’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ goal, where India contributes significant value to global value chain."
Small Modular Reactors (SMR), with up to 300 MW capacity by nature are flexible in design and require smaller footprint. Being mobile and agile technology, SMR can be factory-built unlike the conventional nuclear reactors that are built on–site. As a result, they offer significant savings in cost and construction time.
SMR is a promising technology in industrial de-carbonization especially where there is a requirement of reliable and continuous supply of power.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.