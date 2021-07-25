India to discuss trade, healthcare, defence with US secretary of state Blinken

New Delhi: Strengthening trade and investment, exploring new opportunities in healthcare, education, innovation, defence, and security are some of the subjects of priority for India when US secretary of state Antony Blinken comes calling this week.

Implications of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, keeping up pressure on Pakistan to give up support to terrorism, freer movement of people especially students now that covid-19 cases in India were easing, and the importance of consistent supply chains for vaccine manufacturing will also be among India’s key talking points, two people familiar with the matter said.

Blinken is the third high ranking visitor from the Joe Biden administration to visit India since the administration took office in January. US defence secretary Lloyd Austin visited New Delhi in March and special envoy on Climate Change John Kerry was in the Indian capital in April.

The US secretary of state will arrive in New Delhi on 27 July and meet his counterpart S. Jaishankar on 28 July. This will be the fourth meeting between the two. Previously the two have met when Jaishankar visited Washington in May. There were also a couple of meetings on the sidelines of the G-7 foreign ministers’ meet in the UK in June and on the margins of the G-20 foreign ministers’ meet in Italy also in June.

“The visit will be an opportunity to further consolidate bilateral cooperation across a vast agenda. Issues like augmenting trade and investment, and tapping opportunities in healthcare, education, digital domain, innovation, and security, will be important elements of the conversation," one of the two people cited above said on Sunday.

Briefing reporters in Washington on Blinken’s visit over the weekend, Dean Thompson, the acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, said: “I think it’s fair to say we see the relationship continuing at a very high level, and India will, of course, remain an incredibly important partner."

“We’re going to continue pursuing our global comprehensive strategic partnership, and I think by the virtue of the President (Joe Biden) making the Quad and our partnership with India very high priorities right at the outset of this administration, it sets the tone for what we think we can achieve and accomplish with them," Thompson was quoted as saying by news reports.

The reference was to the US under Biden convening the first summit meeting of the leaders of Quad countries in March. The leaders of the US, India, Australia, and Japan who met virtually in March, are expected to have a face to face meeting later this year.

According to the person cited above, defence and security issues would be a key topic of conversation. “In the defence domain, both sides are expected to explore ways to deepen their collaboration. This will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and defence transfers and technologies. These would be covered in greater detail during the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue due in the US later this year," the person said alluding to the India-US defence and foreign ministers’ meet expected to take place in Washington later this year.

“On the regional security situation, implications of withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, and the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terror havens, will be part of the agenda," the person said.

India “will press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travelers, family reunions, and humanitarian cases," the person said referring to discussions to take place as India and the world look to surface from the ravages of the covid-19 pandemic.

“The need for resilient supply chains of critical medicines and healthcare equipment is likely to come up," the person said—a reference to the world looking at countries other than China alone for the supply of critical products.

There will also be “discussions on deepening Quad engagement….with the possibility of a foreign ministerial Quad meeting later this year," a second person said. Both sides will also look at taking forward the Quad vaccine initiative to enable supply of vaccines produced in India from early 2022, to countries in Indo-Pacific region," the second person said. This was seen as one of the key outcomes of the 12 March Quad leaders’ summit.

Climate change, finance and transfer of technology, the Indo-Pacific with focus on covid assistance, economic slowdown and the security scenario in the region and the developments in West Asia and Central Asia, will also be topics for discussion, the second person said.

The Indian side will also engage the US on issues of human rights, the person cited above said adding “human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective".

“India is proud of its achievements in both domains and is always glad to share experiences. As a long-standing pluralistic society, India is open to engaging those who now recognize the value of diversity," the person said in an apparent response to Thompson reportedly saying that the US would raise the subject. “We will continue that conversation, because we firmly believe that we have more values in common on those fronts than we don’t," Thompson had said.

