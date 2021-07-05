India to divert excess waters under Indus treaty to irrigate own land

“Now, of our three rivers of the Indus system, there are some tributaries whose water remains untapped because of geographical adversities and flows into Pakistan. It has a major river called Ujh, which has five tributaries. Ujh’s confluence is along with the Ravi river downstream of Madhopur, which is our last diversion structure, where we have a barrage. After that, the Ravi river enters and exits Pakistan’s territory 17 times. It crisscrosses like this, and at most of the places, it’s Ravi that is the line of division between the two countries. So, because of that, one couldn’t get an appropriate location to divert it," said Shekhawat.