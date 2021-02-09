India to engage with new USTR on the pending mini trade deal

India will engage with the new US Trade Representative Katherine Tai once the Congress approves her nomination and seek her views on the pending mini trade deal, trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, seeking to further trade relationship between both the countries.

“The US just had a change in administration and we are waiting for the new USTR to be confirmed, once the new USTR is in office we will start a dialogue with them to look at how we can expand our business and international engagement, both through market access, tariffs and other ways of expanding our trade relationship.

Asked specifically on the pending trade deal negotiated with the Trump administration, Goyal said: “We have to wait for the new USTR to come in and we have to hear from the new administration what is in their mind. We also have certain thoughts about it. It is only after engaging with the new administration that we can comment on that."

Both sides made their first high level engagement on Monday when prime minister Narendra Modi spoke with president Joe Biden on issues ranging from rebuilding the global economy in a post covid-19 world to standing together on terrorism, renewing their partnership on climate change, closer cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad grouping. However, there was no mention of encouraging trade engagements in the readouts provided by both sides.

The mini-trade deal was expected to cover tariff-related concessions for US farm produce, especially dairy items, pricing of pharmaceutical products such as stents and knee implants, and information and communication technology products. In return, Washington was expected to restore benefits accorded to Indian exporters under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). Both sides were also supposed to remove the tit-for-tat tariff hikes after the US raised steel and aluminium tariffs.

The new administration under president Biden has signalled that signing free trade agreements is not his immediate priority. In an interview with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman in December, Biden said: “I am not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers."

In her maiden speech after being selected for the post, Tai said, last month, that the administration will pursue a “worker-centered trade policy", a position that looks close to former President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ approach.

Goyal said the government believes that India has comparative advantage for greater engagement with developed world like the US, United Kingdom and European Union. “I had a wonderful set of engagements with the UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss last week. We have both agreed to work in mission mode towards an enhanced trade partnership leading towards a free trade agreement. We also had a very high level dialogue with the European Union both sides have agreed to have the officials restart discussions on all the relevant tracks," he added.

In an interview with Mint published on Monday, Truss said deeper trade relations with India are absolutely a priority. “We are focused on deepening our trading relationship with further removal of barriers to trade and investment, while fulfilling our commitment to achieving an enhanced trade partnership this year," she added.

