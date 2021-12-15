India to ensure Internet remains open, not dominated by big corporates: MoS IT

India will continue to partner with foreign and private companies but will also be very careful about ensuring that the Internet remains free and open and is not dominated by big corporates, Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the Fuel for India 2021 virtual conference by Meta (formerly Facebook) today. The minister was speaking to Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan at the event.

