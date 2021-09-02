India would start exporting COVID-19 vaccines after its public health needs are met, Centre informed on Thursday.

Responding to a question at a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said every country works with an aim of keeping its people, economy and social system safe.

"Even the public health response to Covid is governed by those goals. So we will also try to achieve those goals and see when would be the right time to export vaccines," he said.

India stopped the export of Covid vaccines in mid-April.

Meanwhile, more than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 16 per cent have got both, the Union government said on Thursday as the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed 67 crore.

In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh all the adult population have got at least one dose of vaccine, Bhushan said.

About ramping up of daily vaccinations, he said 18.38 crore doses were given in August during which 59.29 lakh doses were administered daily. The average daily vaccination in the last seven days of August has been 80.27 lakh.

"That's a huge achievement and would not have been possible without very effective and optimal participation of all healthcare workers, state governments and Union Territory administrations," Bhushan said.

On both August 27 and 31 more than one crore vaccinations took place.

