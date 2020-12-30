India to export indigenous Akash missile system after cabinet approval

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the indigenous Akash missile system. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has announced the development on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh said, "Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms and missiles."

"Akash is country’s important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Kms," Singh said.

"The export version of Akash will be different from System currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces," he added.

The Union Defence Minister wrote: "So far, Indian defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was minimal. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive."

He further added: "The Government of India intends to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries."

Developed by DRDO, it is India’s first indigenously designed missile system and can target fighter jets, cruise missiles, drones and other aerial assets.

Reportedly, the share of domestic procurement in overall Defence procurement is about 60% now. In order to enhance procurement from domestic industry, it is incumbent that procurement is doubled from the current ₹70,000 crore to ₹1,40,000 crore by 2025.

