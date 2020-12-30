OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to export indigenous Akash missile system after cabinet approval
Akash is country’s important missile with over 96% indigenisation.
Akash is country’s important missile with over 96% indigenisation.

India to export indigenous Akash missile system after cabinet approval

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 04:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms and missiles,' Rajnath Singh said on Twitter

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the indigenous Akash missile system. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has announced the development on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh said, "Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms and missiles."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Kolkata: People, not adhering to social distancing norms, visit Alipore Zoological Garden, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI30-12-2020_000100B)

Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced in Uttarakhand amid new variant fears

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
From May 18 to June 5, the AQI remained in the 'moderate' category. From July to September, monsoon rains kept pollution levels in check.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Lockdown gains made and lost

3 min read . 04:03 PM IST
Representational image

School went online this year, including MIT’s swimming test

5 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Photo: AP

How NYSE’s top salesman fought for IPOs in 2020

4 min read . 03:49 PM IST

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

"Akash is country’s important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Kms," Singh said.

"The export version of Akash will be different from System currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces," he added.

The Union Defence Minister wrote: "So far, Indian defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was minimal. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive."

He further added: "The Government of India intends to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries."

Developed by DRDO, it is India’s first indigenously designed missile system and can target fighter jets, cruise missiles, drones and other aerial assets.

Reportedly, the share of domestic procurement in overall Defence procurement is about 60% now. In order to enhance procurement from domestic industry, it is incumbent that procurement is doubled from the current 70,000 crore to 1,40,000 crore by 2025.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout